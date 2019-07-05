Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding Has Upped by Reilly Financial Advisors Llc; Cadence Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Share Value Declined

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 2,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, up from 39,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $230.32. About 383,798 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 2,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,652 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, down from 39,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $102.29. About 940,109 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 32.72% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2.29 million shares. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs holds 0.42% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 46,408 shares. Aviance Capital Management Lc stated it has 8 shares. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn has invested 1.81% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc accumulated 92,748 shares. Howland Mngmt Lc holds 0.37% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 40,167 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 32,438 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 6.88 million shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt stated it has 5.29% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Halsey Associate Ct accumulated 111,011 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt reported 1.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Girard Partners stated it has 30,532 shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs Ltd has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Illinois-based New England Rech & Mngmt has invested 1.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bridgeway Cap Management owns 0.2% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 146,863 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Global Airfreight Remained Weak In May, But Second-Half Bottoming May Be At Hand – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): Poised For Long-Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Board Increases Quarterly Dividend NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Charlene Thomas To Participate In Prestigious Program Hosted By The Secretary Of Defense – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – UPS Posts Mixed-Bag Of First Quarter Numbers â€“ Company Remains “Show-Me Story,” Analyst Says – Benzinga” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 55,243 shares to 62,053 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 65,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,186 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.64B for 13.25 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Air Products Awarded Contract to Supply MEMC Korea’s New 300mm Silicon Wafer Fab in Cheonan, South Korea – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Aristocrat Performance: June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 1,351 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 20,345 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech owns 204,994 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement holds 9,602 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Limited Company holds 0.22% or 10,471 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Freshford Capital Management Llc has 10.42% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 284,822 shares. 780 were reported by Webster Retail Bank N A. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 122 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa has invested 0.38% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Duncker Streett & Company has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 0.11% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora holds 0.01% or 207 shares. Hl Finance Serv Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,303 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc accumulated 75 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 13,897 shares.