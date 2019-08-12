Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shareholder Korea Investment Trimmed Holding by $5.20 Million; Bank Of Montreal Has Cut Position in Novo (NVO) as Stock Value Declined

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 16.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 27,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 134,400 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.67 million, down from 161,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $227.55. About 495,646 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 15,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 170,690 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 186,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.33. About 714,778 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 23/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 4%; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE; 27/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION PART OF CO’S 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 14.0 BLN TO BE EXECUTED DURING 12 MONTHS PERIOD FROM 1 FEBRUARY 2018; 24/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Says Oral Semaglutide Price Will Be Competitive; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 13/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 05/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk buys blood drug licence to boost anaemic biopharma business; 02/04/2018 – Orexigen’s Contrave Falls After 1-Wk, Saxenda Advances: Obesity

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 20.97 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82M for 24.73 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.