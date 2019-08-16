Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shareholder Claar Advisors Increased Its Stake; Augustine Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (COG) as Stock Declined

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (COG) by 92.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 47,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 99,869 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 51,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 2.45 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $228.83. About 282,446 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Tr Spdr (Gld) (GLD) by 3,042 shares to 46,160 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM) by 4,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,146 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (I (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 14.29M shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Com holds 6.01 million shares. Veritable LP holds 0.01% or 13,863 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability reported 118,970 shares stake. Jump Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 11,766 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners invested in 8,103 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Asset Management One holds 241,812 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 169,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Lc has 74,374 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northern has 0.03% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co reported 443,096 shares. Bancorporation Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited invested in 34,210 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.17% or 2.74M shares. Schroder Group reported 0.21% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Luminus Managementâ€™s Top Stock Picks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $173,524 activity.

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72 million and $207.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 602,950 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Capital Inc Ri has 0.14% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Meeder Asset Management reported 2,180 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.23% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Pinnacle has 0.12% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Rampart Investment Management Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,636 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America has 0.69% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 37,970 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 397,918 shares. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc reported 34,582 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.08% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Blb&B Advsr Limited Company holds 4,795 shares. Fisher Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,261 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 9,952 shares. Regions reported 288,657 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Scotland Grp Inc Public Ltd invested 5.63% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Raymond James Finance Svcs Advisors has invested 0.45% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products Buys Back Air Separation Units and Supplies Industrial Gases to Shanxi Jinmei Huayu in China for Major Energy Project – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.