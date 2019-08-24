Air Prods & Chems (APD) Share Value Rose While Findlay Park Partners Llp Decreased Holding; Aspen Technology (AZPN) Holder Miracle Mile Advisors Decreased Holding as Stock Value Rose

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 14,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 28,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $133.45. About 212,257 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 502,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2.78 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $531.24M, down from 3.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $220.64. About 810,791 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 451,495 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $151.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82M for 23.98 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

