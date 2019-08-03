Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Price Rose While Cordasco Financial Network Has Decreased Stake; As Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Market Valuation Declined, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Lowered Its Position by $341,549

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 7,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 85,698 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, down from 93,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.74 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 2,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 8,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $222.84. About 813,455 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock invested in 0.98% or 125,115 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 99,113 shares. 128,395 are owned by Community Trust Invest. Jennison Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1.17M shares. Cornerstone holds 1.49% or 207,499 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp Incorporated accumulated 1.87M shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Com reported 24,145 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Northeast Consultants has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Taurus Asset Limited Liability holds 15,284 shares. 15,165 were reported by Rosenbaum Jay D. Mitchell Gp has invested 2.49% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fruth Investment Mngmt holds 14,130 shares. Fayez Sarofim And invested in 0.04% or 183,840 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership owns 2.56M shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Jcic Asset Mgmt invested in 385 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI) by 9,579 shares to 17,512 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 477,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.33M shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp Com New (NYSE:FMC).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 22.82 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burke & Herbert Bancorporation owns 1,113 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Hartford holds 5,000 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 3,620 shares. Philadelphia Tru Communications owns 0.13% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 7,470 shares. Eqis Capital Management reported 1,744 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation reported 58,983 shares stake. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). The New York-based Hilton Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 292,311 shares. Fruth Investment reported 24,017 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 8,163 shares. Tctc Holdings has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Doheny Asset Ca has 0.4% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 87,987 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 342,101 shares.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82 million for 24.22 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $99.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.