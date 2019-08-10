Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shareholder Ameritas Investment Partners Lifted Its Stake; As Oracle (ORCL) Valuation Rose, Financial Counselors Decreased Its Holding by $328,600

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 34,110 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 40,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 7.79M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 80.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 7,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 16,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 9,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $229.87. About 851,542 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 80,687 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca), a California-based fund reported 1,846 shares. Fiduciary Tru Communications has 0.32% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bridges Management holds 0.02% or 2,945 shares. Duncker Streett & Incorporated holds 0.44% or 9,940 shares in its portfolio. 27,815 are owned by Amalgamated Comml Bank. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,472 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc accumulated 142 shares. Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma has invested 0.82% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 336 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 11,532 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Camarda Fin Advsr Limited Com holds 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 104 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 4,637 shares. Sterneck Ltd, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,600 shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 23,007 shares to 2,337 shares, valued at $172,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 23,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,101 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Fincl Services has 8,806 shares. North American Mngmt holds 0.06% or 6,737 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 0.36% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corporation holds 454,326 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. New York-based Gm Advisory Group Inc Inc has invested 0.32% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Culbertson A N And Company Incorporated invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Northpointe Cap Ltd Liability holds 1.28% or 75,960 shares. Wasatch Advsrs Inc reported 91,100 shares. Schroder Inv Management Group invested in 0.59% or 6.78 million shares. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 2.77M shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Limited has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Chicago Equity Prtn Llc reported 321,655 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. West Oak Cap Limited Liability holds 38,015 shares. Texas Yale owns 120,856 shares. Accredited Invsts Inc owns 19,025 shares.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,097 shares to 13,936 shares, valued at $16.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 6,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (NYSE:RLJ).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.72 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.