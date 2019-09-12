Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position Held by Rampart Investment Management Company Llc; As Nike (NKE) Stock Rose, Holder Quantbot Technologies LP Raised Position

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 1,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 13,237 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 11,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $216.34. About 1.47 million shares traded or 45.97% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 44.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 25,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 81,251 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.82 million, up from 56,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $86.75. About 4.22 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s head of diversity, inclusion steps down; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delta Cap Mngmt Ltd has 18,770 shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated invested in 1,964 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Incorporated Oh has 16,084 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moller Services holds 0.23% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 2,000 shares. Cadinha And Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Seabridge Limited Company invested in 0.56% or 7,425 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 12,109 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Company reported 1.45% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). The Australia-based Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus has invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Scholtz & Limited Liability Com holds 1.78% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 12,136 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Company Pa accumulated 5,841 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 178,848 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr accumulated 132 shares. Hilltop Holdg holds 0.05% or 1,032 shares in its portfolio.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $847.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,279 shares to 157,440 shares, valued at $8.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,161 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cypress Asset Tx has 0.68% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 23,810 shares. Pennsylvania Tru has 0.28% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 81,307 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com reported 4,683 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma has 0.35% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 10.36M shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 16,502 shares. Mu Invs Co Limited reported 3.9% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Brazil-based Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 1.48% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Guardian Capital LP has 0.22% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 18,996 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gulf Intll Savings Bank (Uk) reported 0.43% stake. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Lc has 279,949 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 21,419 shares. Monetary Management Grp has 0.44% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 13,550 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 128,262 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The reported 607,415 shares.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $999.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invs Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5,594 shares to 83 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cars.Com Inc by 36,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,977 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).