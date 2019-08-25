Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding Maintained by Farmers Trust Co; As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stock Value Rose, Essex Financial Services Raised by $306,402 Its Stake

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 2,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 15,180 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 13,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $220.64. About 810,791 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 1,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 2,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $9.44 during the last trading session, reaching $270.44. About 304,710 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 1,328 shares stake. Fincl Bank Of America De has 757,778 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability owns 1.50M shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Lc has 1,345 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.05% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% or 16,733 shares in its portfolio. Bp Pcl holds 0.07% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 8,500 shares. Smithfield Com reported 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 4,562 shares. Moreover, Old National Comml Bank In has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,213 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 0.07% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 2,139 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,156 shares. Regions Finance reported 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Farmers & Merchants Inc reported 0% stake. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 24,082 shares.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Onto IDEXX (IDXX) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Now – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,289 shares to 49,550 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,661 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 11,696 shares to 69,941 shares, valued at $8.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 18,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,133 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 0.11% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.26% or 3,950 shares in its portfolio. 6,857 are owned by Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Co. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bailard stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 30,673 shares or 0.55% of the stock. 10,819 are owned by Personal Cap Advsrs Corporation. The New York-based Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cincinnati Indemnity holds 9.75% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 15,000 shares. Cohen & Steers has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 10,934 shares. 175,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Voya Ltd reported 794,245 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd holds 0.56% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Ipswich Inv Mgmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).