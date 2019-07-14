Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holder Cordasco Financial Network Has Cut Its Holding by $404,700 as Share Value Rose; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Rose, Origin Asset Management Llp Boosted Its Holding by $13.23 Million

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 30.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 72,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 308,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.36 million, up from 236,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 2,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 8,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $227.16. About 613,390 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 47,200 shares to 7,584 shares, valued at $447,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,100 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $99.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

