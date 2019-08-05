Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding Held by Water Island Capital Llc; Ansys (ANSS) Shareholder Us Bancorp De Has Raised Stake

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 3,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 42,808 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82M, up from 39,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $191.6. About 331,092 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 5,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 16,968 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 11,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $222.34. About 391,478 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 29,142 shares to 25,090 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kt Corp Sp A D R (NYSE:KT) by 35,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 751,189 shares, and cut its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). The Texas-based King Luther Cap Management has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Victory Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.31% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Caxton Ltd Partnership reported 1,889 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.7% or 403,159 shares. Washington Trust Fincl Bank stated it has 210 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 15,983 are owned by Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia. Gemmer Asset Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 337 shares. Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 3,077 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,423 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0.02% or 58,543 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $601,060 activity.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.