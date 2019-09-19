Air Prods & Chems Com (APD) Shareholder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Raised Its Stake by $10.19 Million; Ametek New (AME) Shareholder Fifth Third Bancorp Has Lifted Its Holding by $906,120 as Stock Price Rose

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc Com (APD) by 586.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 135,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 159,038 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.08M, up from 23,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $223.28. About 214,997 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 60.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 10,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 26,787 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 16,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $90.54. About 238,082 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME)

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Tempe’s Versum Materials receives clearance for merger – Phoenix Business Journal” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products (APD) Reports New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Cap Inc accumulated 10,065 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.19% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, St Germain D J has 0.09% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Atlantic Union Bancshares Corp has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Liberty Cap Mgmt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Fayez Sarofim And invested in 687,366 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Cincinnati reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). British Columbia Inv Corporation reported 41,436 shares stake. Cadinha & Com has invested 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Perkins Coie Trust holds 10,178 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. 48,486 were reported by Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Sector Pension Board holds 28,768 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Peoples Services Corp reported 9,233 shares. Westport Asset Management Inc has 0.28% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 58,839 shares to 925,987 shares, valued at $101.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 23,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,551 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Res Inc Com (NYSE:CXO).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ametek (AME) Acquires Pacific Design Technologies – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like AMETEK, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AME) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AMETEK buys Pacific Design for $125M – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AMETEK, Inc. (AME) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,598 shares to 117,372 shares, valued at $20.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AOA) by 7,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,709 shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bankshares holds 740,493 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fil reported 0.02% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 274,362 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Highland Capital Management LP accumulated 0.18% or 33,000 shares. 1.15M were reported by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Co. Profund Advsrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). The New York-based Cim Ltd Llc has invested 0.26% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Mendel Money Mgmt invested 2.61% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Prudential Public Ltd owns 2,285 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Polar Asset Management Ptnrs Incorporated has invested 0.49% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Citigroup reported 222,118 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Princeton Strategies Grp Inc Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Trexquant Investment LP holds 10,661 shares. Cap Intl holds 0.01% or 200,715 shares.