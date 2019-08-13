Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shareholder Mycio Wealth Partners Boosted Its Stake; Aldebaran Financial Holding in Centene Del (CNC) Lifted as Shares Rose

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 585,963 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 6,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 265,944 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.79 million, up from 259,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $230.13. About 103,229 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 18,146 shares to 22,365 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 29,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,747 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boltwood accumulated 1,316 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt holds 0.09% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 60,230 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 268,064 shares. Dillon & Assocs invested in 3.04% or 48,940 shares. Cincinnati Insur Company owns 442,032 shares. Ashfield Prns Limited Liability Co holds 10,471 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 155 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.13% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 325 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 2,713 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wendell David Associates has 17,607 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Of America reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). D E Shaw And owns 387,310 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 19.26 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Air Products (APD) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c, Revenues Miss; Offers Q4 & FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Air Products Buys Back Air Separation Units and Supplies Industrial Gases to Shanxi Jinmei Huayu in China for Major Energy Project – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Start Comparing CVS Stock to UnitedHealth – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene Corp (CNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $142.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 2,284 shares to 4,158 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,309 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 30,000 shares. Hennessy reported 60,300 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Axon Cap Ltd Partnership holds 17.54% or 157,300 shares. Advsrs Ltd Lc holds 0.05% or 3,650 shares. Vanguard holds 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 42.27M shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,302 shares. Capital Investors invested 0.36% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Northeast Consultants Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,400 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp accumulated 0.1% or 169,708 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Leavell Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 93,226 were reported by Apg Asset Management Nv. New York-based Rafferty Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).