Air Prod (APD) Holder Ubs Oconnor Has Cut Stake as Shares Rose; Mosaic Co (MOS) Stock Price Declined While Flippin Bruce & Porter Raised Holding by $545,650

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Mosaic Co (MOS) by 61.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 21,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 57,601 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 35,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 5.96M shares traded or 10.39% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Air Prod (APD) by 86.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06B, down from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Air Prod for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $221.55. About 1.11M shares traded or 11.22% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.12 million for 24.19 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $3846.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P (Call) (SPY) by 2.39 million shares to 5.50M shares, valued at $1.50 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Senseoni (Prn) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Interxio (NYSE:INXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 66,955 shares. The Hawaii-based State Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.09% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 181 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.2% or 51,729 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Financial Mngmt Inc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 5,000 shares. 3,679 were accumulated by Chilton Mngmt Ltd Co. National Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,578 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 2,642 shares. Boltwood Capital Management reported 1,025 shares. Prio Wealth LP has 17,025 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 37,278 shares. City has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc stated it has 297,492 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp owns 18,732 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech holds 0.25% or 203,794 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Aviva Plc invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Bartlett And Com Ltd Liability Com has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sun Life Financial has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 285 shares. Ohio-based James Inc has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 86,197 shares. 52,056 were reported by Auxier Asset Mngmt. 25,894 are owned by Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 918,643 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation accumulated 9,175 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America holds 0.12% or 54,098 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Amalgamated Bancshares owns 50,526 shares. Voya Mgmt holds 0.01% or 163,025 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 764,782 shares.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $569.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 89,389 shares to 235,332 shares, valued at $12.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,936 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (NYSE:TRV).