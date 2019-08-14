Air Lease Corporation (AL) and General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) Comparison side by side

As Rental & Leasing Services businesses, Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) and General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Lease Corporation 38 2.31 N/A 4.83 8.66 General Finance Corporation 9 0.59 N/A -1.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Air Lease Corporation and General Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Lease Corporation 0.00% 11.5% 3% General Finance Corporation 0.00% -21.4% -3.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.94 beta means Air Lease Corporation’s volatility is 94.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, General Finance Corporation is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.49 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Air Lease Corporation and General Finance Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Lease Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 General Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 19.42% for Air Lease Corporation with average price target of $45.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Air Lease Corporation and General Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 88.8% and 24.4% respectively. 3.1% are Air Lease Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.7% of General Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Air Lease Corporation -1.88% 1.09% 7.43% 9.17% -3.4% 38.33% General Finance Corporation 9.63% -4.49% -13.21% -11.98% -38.79% -20.08%

For the past year Air Lease Corporation had bullish trend while General Finance Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Air Lease Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors General Finance Corporation.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 244 aircraft, including 188 narrowbody jet aircraft and 56 widebody jet aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.