Air Lease Corp. (AL) Valuation Rose While Hahn Capital Management Has Trimmed by $4.44 Billion Its Stake; North Point Portfolio Managers Cut Fiserv (FISV) Holding by $497,406 as Share Value Rose

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp. (AL) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 107,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 775,689 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.07B, down from 883,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 429,996 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 5,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 226,033 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.61M, down from 231,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $103.59. About 1.58M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $545.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10,412 shares to 38,231 shares, valued at $11.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 27.85 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.75 million for 7.74 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 227,248 shares to 653,232 shares, valued at $30.55B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.