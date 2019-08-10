Air Lease Corp. (AL) Valuation Rose While Hahn Capital Management Has Lifted by $6.30 Billion Its Holding; Starr International Co Cut Its American International Group Ord (AIG) Holding by $9.60 Million; Stock Rose

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 3.83 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp. (AL) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 183,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 883,182 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.34B, up from 699,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.11. About 1.11 million shares traded or 29.76% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). First Interstate Bancorp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Klingenstein Fields Company Ltd accumulated 603,890 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Janney Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 6,112 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 304 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers Com has 0.42% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management reported 0.01% stake. Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 35 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP owns 932,861 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 840 shares. Ohio-based Huntington Bankshares has invested 0.08% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Markston Interest Ltd Llc reported 700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Selz Capital Ltd Co holds 1.19M shares. Alyeska Investment Group LP holds 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 20,194 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id reported 0.14% stake.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CRI) by 3,783 shares to 271,963 shares, valued at $27.41 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:ROP) by 911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,445 shares, and cut its stake in Jeld (NYSE:KEYS).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited has 0.03% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 14,800 shares. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 5,501 shares. Bb&T owns 11,002 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Landscape Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 28,561 shares. First Personal Financial Services invested in 1,110 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Consulta Ltd reported 1.25 million shares. Narwhal Capital reported 68,338 shares stake. Whittier Com invested 0.17% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management Inc has 3.49% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 274,570 shares. Bokf Na reported 6,670 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.2% or 89,712 shares. First Republic Invest Management accumulated 247,420 shares.