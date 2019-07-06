Air Lease Class A (AL) Share Value Rose While Capital Counsel Has Raised by $3.12 Million Its Position; Clark Capital Management Group Lifted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 74,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,749 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.41 million, up from 200,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp Class A (AL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 91,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 583,510 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04M, up from 491,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 256,755 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Botty Llc reported 165 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Coastline reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tirschwell And Loewy owns 3.67% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 192,085 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fil Ltd accumulated 2.73M shares or 0.6% of the stock. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc holds 0.39% or 5,045 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 800 shares. Calamos Lc holds 1.28% or 1.47 million shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth invested 1.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Family Cap Tru stated it has 39,793 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr reported 59,616 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Hamel holds 4.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 70,221 shares. Barton stated it has 21,509 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Windsor Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dock Street Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1,766 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 261,445 shares to 360,545 shares, valued at $17.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 45,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,284 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.