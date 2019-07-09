Air Lease Cl A (AL) Shareholder Reinhart Partners Raised Its Holding by $1.71 Million; As United Rentals (URI) Valuation Declined, Selz Capital Cut Its Position by $3.88 Million

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) by 50.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 50,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,445 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 99,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.13. About 654,763 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 33,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.54M, down from 187,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 605,577 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,300 shares to 11,300 shares, valued at $20.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 270,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 770,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Jr Gold Miners.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Umb Bancshares N A Mo invested 0.08% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Nj has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Invests has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 18,550 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Shanda Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.25% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 134,588 are owned by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% or 19,439 shares. Adage Partners Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0.07% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 1.51M are held by Fmr. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,893 shares. Argent Mngmt Llc reported 0.03% stake. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.04% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 145,014 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.54 earnings per share, up 17.92% or $0.69 from last year’s $3.85 per share. URI’s profit will be $356.95 million for 7.23 P/E if the $4.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 93 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Barton Invest Mgmt has 3.25% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 113,071 shares. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Company invested in 382,408 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 17,956 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 2.12 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn invested in 1.21 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utah Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 1832 Asset LP holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 932,861 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company holds 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 1,493 shares. Jefferies Group owns 11,445 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Reinhart, Wisconsin-based fund reported 149,445 shares.

