Air Lease (Call) (AL) Holder Ingalls & Snyder Has Cut Position; Grassi Investment Management Holding in Hp (HPQ) Decreased by $7.13 Million as Stock Declined

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (Call) (AL) by 98.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 76,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34,000, down from 77,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.14. About 525,903 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Hp Inc. (HPQ) by 93.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 375,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,600 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, down from 400,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Hp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.52. About 5.05 million shares traded. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has declined 17.01% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HPQ News: 05/04/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – SMURFIT KAPPA AND HP BRING FIRST DIGITAL POST-PRINT CORRUGATED PRESS TO EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – HP Unveils Range of New, Fifth-Generation HP ZBook Mobile Workstations; 19/04/2018 – HP INTEREST IN XEROX REVEALED IN LAWSUIT IN PROXY FILING; 22/05/2018 – Acer to unveil new Chromebooks, next step in Google’s business pitch; 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia 50 Hp and Above Electric Motor Market 2018-2024: Key Players Are ABB, Siemens, WEG, Teco and Nidec – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – HP Inc. 2Q Personal Systems Net Revenue up 14; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 11/04/2018 – Global PC Shipments Remain Stagnant as HP Holds on to Top Spot; 23/03/2018 – HP Inc. Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 13/03/2018 – Exalenz Bioscience’s BreathlD® Hp & BreathlD Hp Lab Systems Receive FDA Clearance for Diagnosis of Helicobacter pylori Testing in Pediatric Patients

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Prop (NYSE:STWD) by 272,350 shares to 298,150 shares, valued at $6.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold HPQ shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.21 million shares or 24.11% less from 1.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Com reported 0.12% in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Prudential Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) for 14,600 shares. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Mgmt has 0.48% invested in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 475,000 shares. West Oak Lc holds 0.06% or 4,625 shares in its portfolio. 253 were accumulated by Alphamark Lc. Gulf Int Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 393,017 shares. Grassi Invest Mgmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) for 4,384 shares. Capital Investment Advsrs Limited owns 0.02% invested in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) for 13,877 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) for 11,345 shares.

Analysts await HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. HPQ’s profit will be $828.45M for 9.78 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by HP Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 79,361 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Lc accumulated 19,856 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Pa accumulated 2.12M shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1,493 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,000 shares. Gagnon Secs Ltd Liability owns 5.56% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 742,824 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 101,000 shares. Reinhart Ptnrs owns 149,445 shares. Garrison Bradford And Assoc holds 0.72% or 24,650 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.29% or 382,408 shares. Permanens Lp accumulated 750 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Millennium Management Lc reported 72,299 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 107,038 shares. Shell Asset reported 13,326 shares stake. Old Financial Bank In owns 25,197 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 29.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.02M for 7.80 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% EPS growth.