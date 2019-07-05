Air Lease (AL) Valuation Rose While Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Lifted by $1.32 Million Its Position; American Trust Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Occidental Pete (OXY)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.3. About 88,944 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 3.70M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18 million and $129.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,370 shares to 1,440 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,339 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Company owns 20,775 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Kcm Invest Advsrs Lc stated it has 38,316 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Robecosam Ag invested in 0.11% or 40,000 shares. 429,329 were reported by Cibc Mkts Corp. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.15% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Adams Natural Fund stated it has 4.14% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Llc holds 0% or 33,000 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref holds 2.43M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 27.15M shares. Pennsylvania-based Valley Advisers has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Connable Office owns 34,438 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett And Communications Inc accumulated 1,310 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wespac Limited Liability Company has invested 1.87% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. Shares for $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was bought by Backus Marcia E.. 10,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Amsterdam Limited Liability Corp New York reported 22,315 shares stake. Basswood Cap Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.12 million shares. Btr Cap Mngmt Inc reported 1.55% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Alyeska Invest Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 20,194 shares. Beach Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.74% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 11,991 shares. Polaris Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 83,400 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corp, a Japan-based fund reported 68,750 shares. Citigroup owns 8,616 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd accumulated 0.22% or 58,307 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 241,062 shares. Bbva Compass Bank holds 11,584 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Susquehanna International Group Incorporated Llp owns 76,819 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 6,328 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 4.44M shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.