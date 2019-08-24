Air Lease (AL) to pay $0.13 on Oct 4, 2019; Tweeter Home Entertainment Group (TWTR) Sentiment Is 1.19

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) is expected to pay $0.13 on Oct 4, 2019. (NYSE:AL) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Air Lease Corp’s current price of $39.00 translates into 0.33% yield. Air Lease Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 845,892 shares traded or 4.90% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS

Tweeter Home Entertainment Group Inc (TWTR) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 256 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 215 decreased and sold stock positions in Tweeter Home Entertainment Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 518.69 million shares, up from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Tweeter Home Entertainment Group Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 8 to 6 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 57 Reduced: 158 Increased: 180 New Position: 76.

Among 2 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Air Lease has $52 highest and $39 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 16.67% above currents $39 stock price. Air Lease had 3 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold Air Lease Corporation shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambiar Ltd Liability Company owns 138,843 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Llp invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 100,000 were accumulated by Agf. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,964 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Beach Investment Counsel Pa invested in 0.47% or 120,227 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 4.46M shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Com holds 76,940 shares. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 76,819 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md accumulated 26,129 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 17,956 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Natixis Advisors L P has 81,384 shares. Artisan Prtn L P accumulated 6.01 million shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 1.60 million shares. Old National Bank In has invested 0.05% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Regions Financial Corporation invested in 0.01% or 22,571 shares.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.36 billion. The firm also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. It has a 7.98 P/E ratio. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company has market cap of $31.69 billion. The firm offers various services and products, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It has a 13.55 P/E ratio. It also provides promoted services and products, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Parus Finance (Uk) Ltd holds 9.54% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. for 911,010 shares. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owns 4.18 million shares or 7.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tremblant Capital Group has 6.19% invested in the company for 3.25 million shares. The New York-based Srs Investment Management Llc has invested 5.13% in the stock. Addison Capital Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 113,738 shares.