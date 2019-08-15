Air Lease (AL) to pay $0.13 on Oct 4, 2019; Shorts at GT BIOPHARMA (GTBP) Lowered By 46.68%

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) is expected to pay $0.13 on Oct 4, 2019. (NYSE:AL) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Air Lease Corp’s current price of $37.92 translates into 0.34% yield. Air Lease Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 817,946 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold Air Lease Corporation shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 72,299 shares. Ci Invs holds 2.05M shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 76,940 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Boston Partners has 0.29% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Old Natl Natl Bank In has 25,197 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank invested in 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Gagnon Secs Lc holds 742,824 shares or 5.56% of its portfolio. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 233,800 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 13,640 shares. Skba Cap Management Limited Company owns 7,430 shares. Invesco has 43,707 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 17,010 were reported by Franklin Resources. Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 119 shares.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.24 billion. The firm also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. It has a 7.75 P/E ratio. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Among 2 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Air Lease has $52 highest and $39 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 19.99% above currents $37.92 stock price. Air Lease had 3 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25.

