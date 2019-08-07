Air Lease (AL) Stock Value Rose While Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Upped Position by $1.32 Million; Kempen Capital Management Position in Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Lowered as Market Valuation Declined

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.79. About 546,942 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 16.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 23,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 117,979 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01 million, down from 141,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $75.81. About 3.49 million shares traded or 2.09% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarting hydrocracker; 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN; 17/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 14/03/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES GOOD VALUE IN VENEZUELAN OIL; INTAKE STEADY IN 1Q; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease of Two Airbus A321-200s to Air Canada – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A320-200neo Aircraft to Atlantic Airways – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Keeley Mid Cap Dividend Value Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Commentary – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 6,500 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corporation holds 0.5% or 28,500 shares in its portfolio. Capital Counsel Limited Co New York has 1.46% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 583,510 shares. Tegean Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 7.65% or 327,500 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.07% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.46M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 5,478 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Co stated it has 875,741 shares. Howe & Rusling owns 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 126 shares. Zweig holds 243,295 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 245,797 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 6,000 are owned by Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valero sued by Texas AG over Port Arthur air quality violations – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Valero sues DuPont, others over contamination from firefighting foam – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning owns 10,562 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Scotia Cap invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Fdx, California-based fund reported 13,142 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Company holds 6,422 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd stated it has 10,567 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Optimum Invest Advisors accumulated 9,663 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 853 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Allstate Corp accumulated 31,545 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prns Inc has 0.07% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 16,575 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt reported 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 853,603 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 38,963 are held by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora has invested 1.49% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 62 are owned by Cordasco Network. Ima Wealth holds 0.03% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 987 shares.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $817.90 million for 10.47 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.