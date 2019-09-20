Air Lease (AL) Stock Rose While Southport Management Lowered Stake by $330.72 Million; Garde Capital Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $573,230

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 12,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $510.26 million, down from 20,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 426,322 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer

Garde Capital Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc bought 4,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,737 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55 million, up from 74,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 36.10 million shares traded or 47.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.78 million for 8.02 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 887,040 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 94,044 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chase Counsel Corp invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 436,204 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment Tech has invested 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 1.30 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 10,636 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 165,492 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Southport Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Alphaone Service Limited Liability Corp owns 13,746 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 82,666 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). The North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Oppenheimer And Incorporated holds 0.13% or 113,441 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Boeing 787-9 Aircraft to Neos – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “KBRA Assigns A- Rating to Air Lease Medium-Term Notes – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Air Lease Corporation’s (NYSE:AL) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 2.03% or 933,522 shares. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 2.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 58,372 are held by Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Highstreet Asset Mngmt accumulated 138,944 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Zuckerman Invest Gp Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 79,680 shares. Glenview Fincl Bank Dept has 104,287 shares for 5.8% of their portfolio. 1,661 are held by Berkshire Money Inc. Legacy Cap Prtn Incorporated has invested 2.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baldwin Brothers Ma has 198,410 shares. 360,000 are owned by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. 87,220 are held by Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Ltd Partnership. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp reported 3.30 million shares. 73,836 are held by Alley Comm Limited Liability. Mu Invs Limited stated it has 4.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guardian Life Of America reported 22,224 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $611.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 4,636 shares to 158,499 shares, valued at $12.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.