Air Lease (AL) Stock Rose While Southport Management Cut by $330.72 Million Its Stake; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Position in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Has Cut by $11.32 Million

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 32,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 199,149 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.08 million, down from 231,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $239.48. About 2.33M shares traded or 70.68% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA)

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 12,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $510.26M, down from 20,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $41.95. About 339,162 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Air Lease Corporation’s (NYSE:AL) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Lease Deserves Its Due – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “KBRA Assigns A- Rating to Air Lease Medium-Term Notes – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Invsts accumulated 5.77 million shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel invested in 7,100 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.22% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Janney Capital Mngmt Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,882 shares. Greenleaf Tru owns 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 21,708 shares. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd Company owns 323,412 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 10,636 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 1.10M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Carroll Fincl Associates Inc holds 0% or 305 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Ltd has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 77,123 shares. 7,510 are owned by Skba Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Copper Rock Cap Prtn Limited Liability invested in 2% or 653,602 shares.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.77M for 7.77 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77 million for 22.76 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 0.1% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 28,669 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 9,764 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Hs Management Prtn Lc invested in 237,130 shares or 2.76% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Northern invested in 673,433 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,566 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Spinnaker reported 10,022 shares. Conning Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). De Burlo Gp owns 33,480 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. 4,300 are held by Huntington Bancorp. Hexavest owns 194,201 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Bellecapital invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Cap Lp has invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 81,497 shares to 989,160 shares, valued at $122.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 21,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ulta Beauty, Overstock.com, PriceSmart, Arotech – Nasdaq” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Here are 2019â€™s biggest stock market winners and losers in the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq – MarketWatch” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ulta Beauty And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Nike, Ulta And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 24 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 24, 2019.