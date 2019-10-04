Air Lease (AL) Stock Rose While Selz Capital Cut Its Holding; Essex Financial Services Trimmed Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Value Declined

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 2,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 81,015 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.28 million, down from 83,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $131.19. About 5.76 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 15.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 184,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.75 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.56. About 596,892 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $338.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Groupinc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,755 shares to 9,805 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Usa Min Vol (USMV) by 9,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Schulhoff Company Inc has invested 4.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Investec Asset Mngmt invested 2.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 2.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gould Asset Llc Ca stated it has 2,333 shares. Continental Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,503 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group reported 18,850 shares. Wedgewood Prtn Inc owns 6,300 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 1.34% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4.87M shares. Bragg Financial Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 67,110 shares. Forte Cap Ltd Liability Adv owns 0.97% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 21,811 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset reported 124,999 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 10,650 shares. Invest House Ltd Com holds 109,576 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. 21,711 were reported by Holt Capital Advisors Limited Com Dba Holt Capital Partners Limited Partnership. Alps Advsr has 0.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 270,705 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.40 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Charles Schwab Inv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 843,127 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Inc reported 0% stake. Permanens Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. The Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bancorporation Of America De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1.32M shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Numerixs Inv Techs owns 1,300 shares. Bamco holds 0.28% or 1.71M shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 14,853 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.08% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 300 were accumulated by Covington Capital Management. Quantbot Techs LP has invested 0.1% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 5,059 shares.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $370.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemours Co by 163,100 shares to 619,000 shares, valued at $14.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trilogy Metals Inc by 1.39 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT).