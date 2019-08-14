Air Lease (AL) Stock Rose While Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Raised by $1.32 Million Its Holding; Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Natural Health Trends Corp (NHTC) by 129.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 121,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.73% . The institutional investor held 215,477 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 93,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Natural Health Trends Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 93,311 shares traded. Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) has declined 67.37% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NHTC News: 17/04/2018 – Emerald Health Therapeutics to Launch Award-Winning Endocannabinoid Based Products into Canadian Grocery, Natural Health Product, and Pharmacy Stores; 17/05/2018 – NAMASTE ANNOUNCES MEDICAL CANNABIS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH TETRA NATURAL HEALTH, TO SELL RX PRINCEPS THROUGH CANNMART; 28/03/2018 PotNetwork Holding Inc.’s Diamond CBD Releases Corporate Video Highlighting Consumer Response to its Natural Health and Welln; 17/05/2018 – TETRA NATURAL HEALTH- AGREEMENT WITH NAMASTE ALSO INCLUDES SALES OF TETRA NATURAL HEALTH’S INHALATION DEVICE, AIR FILTERS AND ITS MUNCHIES B GONE GUM; 28/03/2018 – ORGANIC & NATURAL HEALTH ASSOCIATION SUBMITS PETITION TO FDA FOR VITAMIN D, PRETERM BIRTH HEALTH CLAIM; 28/03/2018 – PotNetwork Holding Inc.’s Diamond CBD Releases Corporate Video Highlighting Consumer Response to its Natural Health and Wellness Products; 17/04/2018 – Emerald Health Therapeutics to Launch Award-Winning Endocannabinoid Based Products into Canadian Grocery, Natural Health Produc; 13/04/2018 – Notice of Shareholder Derivative Action, Proposed Settlement, and Settlement Hearing; 17/04/2018 – Health Canada Grants Atrantil A Natural Health Product Number; 25/04/2018 – VENDIS CAPITAL IS SAID TO MULL SALE OF INULA NATURAL HEALTH

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $38.07. About 482,860 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “13 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Two New Airbus A320-200neo Aircraft with Vietnam Airlines – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Publicly traded company eyes $175M project in Black Belt – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Partners Lp owns 6.01M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Moreover, Markston Int Limited has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bbva Compass Savings Bank Inc has 0.03% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 11,584 shares. 241,062 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement System. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Whittier Trust holds 29,751 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of holds 11,900 shares. Moreover, Cipher Cap Lp has 0.03% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 12,707 shares. Principal Inc has 8,452 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 35 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 132,930 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Alphaone Invest Services Limited has 2,466 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 200 shares.