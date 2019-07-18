Air Lease (AL) Stock Price Rose While Southport Management Has Decreased Holding; Enerplus (ERF) Stock Value Rose While Encompass Capital Advisors Has Lowered Position by $13.30 Million

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.66 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.64M, down from 8.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 204,674 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 28.05% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.44. About 351,141 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 232,636 shares to 611,344 shares, valued at $17.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jagged Peak Energy Inc by 2.17 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

Analysts await Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) to report earnings on August, 9. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 575.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ERF’s profit will be $63.52 million for 6.15 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Enerplus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Enerplus Corp (ERF) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Top Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 15, 2018, Fool.ca published: “If You Like Growth, You Should Love These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reasons Crestwood Equity Partners’ CEO Believes Its Best Day Are Ahead – Motley Fool” published on March 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Crestwood Equity Partners Delivers High-End Results in Q4 – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Icon Advisers Inc Co reported 120,933 shares. Calamos Advsrs Llc reported 739,861 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 175,000 are owned by Needham Investment Management Ltd. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 6.01M shares. Pnc Grp Inc has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 9,570 shares. Moreover, Chase Inv Counsel has 0.5% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 28,500 shares. Moreover, North Star Mngmt has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0.02% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1.20 million shares. Voya Inv Ltd Com reported 19,856 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 4.44 million shares stake. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Company owns 337,276 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 1.29 million shares. Barton Inv Mngmt has invested 3.25% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 6,524 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Boeing Scores Order for 200 MAX Jets as Airbus, GE Make Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Two New Airbus A320-200neo Aircraft with Vietnam Airlines – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 29.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.02 million for 7.49 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% EPS growth.