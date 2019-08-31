Air Lease (AL) Stake Lifted by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Shareholder First National Trust Co Increased Its Stake

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 406,698 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 449 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,056 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35 million, up from 7,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Malay Mail: Amazon is said to squeeze suppliers to curb losses in price wars; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 27/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos: Focusing on the present is no way to run a business; 01/05/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Achieves Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Catalog Accreditation; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIVATE BRANDS WILL EXPAND INTO PET ACCESSORIES, DIAPERS; 10/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon paid $90 million for camera maker’s chip technology – sources SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 13/03/2018 – Amazon recalls power banks due to fire, chemical burn hazards; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has released his latest annual shareholder letter

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Inc, Kentucky-based fund reported 3,513 shares. King Luther Capital accumulated 215,657 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 174,790 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt owns 3,054 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt accumulated 180 shares or 0.03% of the stock. South Dakota Council owns 27,480 shares. Gateway Advisory Limited Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). London Of Virginia, a Virginia-based fund reported 320 shares. 4,197 are held by Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd. Parsec Fincl Mngmt holds 1,598 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) holds 111 shares. 977,767 are held by Fred Alger Management. West Chester Advsr Inc has invested 2.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.43% or 656 shares. Meyer Handelman Comm reported 7,784 shares stake.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG) by 37,681 shares to 123,693 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 44,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 553,475 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Critical Things That Make Amazon a Safer Bet Than You Think – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Amazon Ready to Take on Stitch Fix? – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nfc Investments Ltd Company stated it has 377,650 shares or 3.83% of all its holdings. Osterweis Capital Mngmt owns 757,918 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Sterling Lc has invested 0.49% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co reported 337,276 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Icon Advisers Co invested in 0.42% or 120,933 shares. Secor Lp holds 24,547 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 4.44 million shares. 892,013 are held by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Nordea Invest Management stated it has 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Raymond James Fin Advisors invested in 0% or 8,300 shares. Chase Investment Counsel invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 245,797 shares. Selz Limited Liability Company has 7.84% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.