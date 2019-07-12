Air Lease (AL) Shares Rose While Osterweis Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $446,386; As Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Share Value Rose, Holder Castine Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $8.11 Million

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 450,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 795,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.34. About 124,687 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 15.14% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – GROUP GROSS EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 OF 133.5 BLN NAIRA VS 111.4 BLN NAIRA A YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platform; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 13,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 757,918 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03 million, down from 771,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.86. About 113,147 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dnb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) by 50,986 shares to 223,055 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 772,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. STL’s profit will be $111.14M for 10.07 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sterling Bancorp (STL) CEO Jack Kopnisky on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sterling Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 05, 2018. More interesting news about Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sterling National Bank Announces Appointments Across Key Business Units – GlobeNewswire” published on January 04, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Equity Commonwealth (EQC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital reported 42,978 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc has 0% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 290,271 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Gamco Incorporated Et Al has 1.14M shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 89,795 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Co holds 220,276 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability has 11,662 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Kennedy Management invested 0.39% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Element Capital Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 32,499 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 114,417 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 337,196 shares. Mai Mngmt owns 15,767 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Airbus Has a Solid Start at the 2019 Paris Air Show – Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paris Airshow Day 3: More Freighters For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 35,075 shares to 212,785 shares, valued at $15.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enova Intl Inc by 58,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 523,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 29.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $148.06 million for 7.75 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% EPS growth.