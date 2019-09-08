Air Lease (AL) Shares Rose While Nfc Investments Has Increased Its Holding; Holder Blackstone Group LP Increased Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 438,022 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES

Nfc Investments Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc bought 17,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 377,650 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, up from 360,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 668,098 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd reported 7,861 shares. Fin Advantage Inc stated it has 91,744 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 1.11 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 15,527 shares. Qs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 17,842 shares in its portfolio. Clough Cap Prns Lp holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 896,600 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Company Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,930 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsr has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Moreover, American Grp has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Regions Corporation has 1,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paradigm Capital Mgmt New York holds 0.13% or 41,500 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory stated it has 11,956 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 234,241 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Tennessee-based Pinnacle Financial has invested 0.04% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 22.50M shares to 27.26 million shares, valued at $169.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,175 shares, and cut its stake in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,543 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 614,047 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Copper Rock Partners Lc has 0.98% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 397,391 shares. Ajo LP reported 103,572 shares. 119 are held by Kwmg Ltd Liability Co. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 5,367 were reported by Glenmede Company Na. Sageworth Tru has 766 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership reported 6.01M shares. Mngmt Corp Va holds 132,405 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Markston Intl owns 700 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd has invested 0.78% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Credit Suisse Ag reported 68,901 shares.