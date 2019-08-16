Air Lease (AL) Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $4.34 Million as Shares Rose; Stewart & Patten Co Increased Its Carnival (CCL) Stake by $819,200; Stock Price Declined

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 63.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 127,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 327,500 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 445,489 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 16,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 212,202 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76M, up from 195,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 1.47M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 20/04/2018 – Senior Executive Appointments and Promotions Announced for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 15/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Applications Available for VI Carnival Adults’ and Children’s Parade Troupes; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – Ll JING APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$2.19 BLN VS HK$1.93 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 10/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO EXPAND CUBA CRUISE OFFERINGS IN 2019-20; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Line Celebrates 145th Anniversary April 18; 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: in the red

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Perfect Cruise Stock Pick for Bears – Schaeffers Research” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carnival Cruise: Rough Seas Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Is Carnival Cruise Lines Doing? – Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Leon Cooperman’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 33,458 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors reported 26,401 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,870 shares. Caprock Group Inc owns 0.08% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 8,382 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Citizens & Northern Corp has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Guardian Life Insur Co Of America accumulated 1,154 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 171,142 shares. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 20,342 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 107,368 shares. 189,885 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 161,662 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 235 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,936 shares to 35,849 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,018 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vietnam Airlines Flies Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Air Lease Boasts Record Aircraft Investment Despite Manufacturer Delays – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Examining Air Lease Corporation’s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.