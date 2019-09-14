Air Lease (AL) Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Hap Trading Has Boosted Sage Therapeutics (Put) (SAGE) Holding by $608,000; Stock Declined

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Put) (SAGE) by 364.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 60,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 77,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $813,000, up from 16,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $159.79. About 274,964 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 25/04/2018 – Vena Adds FP&A Integration to Sage lntacct’s Cloud Financial Management System; 15/03/2018 – UCSF and Sage Bionetworks Announce Stress Research Study Leveraging New Sensor Technologies on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+; 08/03/2018 – Blue Sage Capital: 2017 in Review; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FDA NDA ACCEPTANCE FOR BREXANOLONE IV; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pretax Profit Falls on Sales Issues; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS DUE TO SOME TRAVEL LOGISTICS ISSUES; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC – PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS EXPECTED TO ACCELERATE REVIEW PERIOD; PDUFA DATE SET FOR DECEMBER 19, 2018 FOR BREXANOLONE IV; 07/03/2018 – Investing in Innovation: Analytic Partners Hires Terri Sage as CTO; 14/03/2018 – Delos Capital Acquires Sage Metals Limited; 18/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures to Open New River Outpost

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 77,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.34 million, down from 327,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 779,894 shares traded or 3.58% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.76 million for 8.15 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gagnon Advsr Ltd accumulated 254,950 shares or 6.02% of the stock. Amer Int Grp owns 1,748 shares. Bamco Ny accumulated 1.71 million shares or 0.28% of the stock. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited invested in 0.06% or 6,000 shares. Marathon Management invested 1.11% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg reported 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Alphaone Inv Limited Liability has 0.44% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 13,746 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 81,854 shares. James Investment accumulated 9,582 shares. Btr accumulated 1.82% or 236,036 shares. Davenport And Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,710 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Farmers Merchants Investments Inc invested in 407 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank has 0.02% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 21,050 shares.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 491,002 shares to 222,698 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avon Prods Inc (NYSE:AVP) by 227,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 512,631 shares, and cut its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HIIQ).