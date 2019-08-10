Air Lease (AL) Shareholder Southport Management Lowered Its Position by $343.49 Million; U S Global Investors Cut Its Stake in Yamana Gold (AUY) as Share Price Rose

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.11. About 1.11M shares traded or 29.76% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $979,000, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 19.09M shares traded or 31.40% up from the average. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5M Sale of Exploration Properties; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD INC – 2018 TO 2020 PRODUCTION EXPECTATIONS FOR CERRO MORO ARE UNCHANGED FROM GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES SAYS YAMANA GOLD TO END GORBEA JOINT VENTURE; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report in Connection With Closing of Leagold’s Acquisition of Brio Gold; 21/03/2018 Yamana Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2018 Results Release and Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – YAMANA GOLD FILES $1B MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A320-200neo Aircraft to Atlantic Airways – Business Wire" on July 15, 2019

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 121,291 shares. Basswood Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 2.49% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Florida-based Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Permanens Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Wellington Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 20,194 were reported by Alyeska Inv Grp Inc L P. Geode Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.06 million shares in its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com invested in 243,723 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Stevens Management Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Jefferies Gp Lc owns 11,445 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Alphaone Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 2,466 shares. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Liability holds 382,408 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 700 are owned by Markston Intll Limited Liability Corp.