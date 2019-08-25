Air Lease (AL) Shareholder Southport Management Decreased Stake by $343.49 Million; As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Share Price Declined, Holder First Dallas Securities Cut by $322,116 Its Position

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 6,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 47,084 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 4.56 million shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – Maker of Failed Southwest Airlines Engine Calls for Closer Inspections; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Air Expects ‘Minimal’ Delays And Cancellations This Week; 15/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Employees Celebrate ‘ProfitSharing Day’; Receive $543 Million In 2017 ProfitSharing; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FEB. CAPACITY UP 1% :LUV US; 18/04/2018 – Engine that malfunctioned on Southwest flight is ‘most reliable in the world’: Former airline CEO; 17/04/2018 – ABC Columbia: #BREAKING: (ABC) 1 person confirmed dead following the #SouthwestAir emergency landing, NTSB said; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines And Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association Reach An Agreement In Principle For Aircraft Mechanics And Related Employees; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS GIVING NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD FULL COOPERATION DURING INVESTIGATION OF ENGINE FAILURE; 21/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES 1Q RASM COMPARABLE WITH YR AGO RECAST RASM

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 845,892 shares traded or 4.83% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru Communication, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,796 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Moreover, Ws Management Lllp has 3.52% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 1.12 million shares. 49,950 are held by Hamel Associates. Fincl Counselors stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cibc Asset reported 51,501 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fulton Natl Bank Na accumulated 27,561 shares. Smith Graham And Com Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Raymond James Na owns 0.03% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 10,238 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Company reported 1,847 shares. Etrade Cap accumulated 48,141 shares. Hudock Group accumulated 84 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Telos Capital Mngmt has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65 million for 10.62 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Strategic Value Investing: Industry Analysis – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwest expands service to Hawaii – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Southwest Airlines, Juniper Networks and BorgWarner – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest -2.5% after cutting capacity guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 22,005 shares to 72,105 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (NYSE:ENLC) by 37,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Boeing 787-10 Aircraft to EVA Air – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vietnam Airlines Flies Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Air Lease (AL) PT Cut to $55 at BofA on Increased Debt Expense – BofA – StreetInsider.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “13 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.