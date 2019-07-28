Air Lease (AL) Shareholder Selz Capital Has Trimmed Position by $1.36 Million as Stock Rose; Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Shareholder Wasatch Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $811,371 as Market Valuation Declined

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.04 million, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.14. About 529,371 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 11,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 189,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08 million, down from 201,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $69.75. About 341,733 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 7.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.43% the S&P500.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 270,000 shares to 770,000 shares, valued at $7.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 232,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Holding Ltd.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 29.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.02 million for 7.80 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.07% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation stated it has 37,883 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 121,291 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Finance Inc reported 1.20 million shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited stated it has 875,741 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 101,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset owns 48,546 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Technologies LP invested in 6,519 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hl Financial Services Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 25,298 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 8,616 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 68,901 shares. 186,000 were reported by Swiss National Bank. Raymond James And accumulated 463,551 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 16,194 shares to 611,167 shares, valued at $103.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 67,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 669,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Hydraulics Corp (NASDAQ:SNHY).

