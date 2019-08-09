Air Lease (AL) Shareholder Huntington National Bank Has Cut Its Stake as Share Value Rose; New York State Common Retirement Fund Continues to Hold Holding in D I S H Network (DISH)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 23,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 143,076 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 166,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $38.3. About 84,784 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in D I S H Network Corp (DISH) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.05 million, up from 999,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in D I S H Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.35. About 91,344 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hahn Capital Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 76,940 were accumulated by Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corporation. First Lp invested in 0.02% or 310,252 shares. Alphaone Service Ltd Liability stated it has 2,466 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 156,768 shares or 0% of the stock. Davenport & Co Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 12,605 shares. 6,328 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Moreover, Skba Mngmt Llc has 0.04% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 7,430 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Needham Invest Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 175,000 shares. Copper Rock Capital Prns Limited Liability invested in 397,391 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 1.60 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Lc holds 0.22% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 58,307 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Geode Cap Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Keeley Mid Cap Dividend Value Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Commentary – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A320-200neo Aircraft to Atlantic Airways – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease of Two Airbus A321-200s to Air Canada – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,389 shares to 219,769 shares, valued at $53.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Cohen & Steers (Prn) (UTF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 12,100 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.45% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 6.07 million shares. 19,037 were accumulated by Gideon Advisors. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 787,968 shares or 0% of the stock. Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.06% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 9,887 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 2.13 million shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested in 106,817 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Cibc Markets reported 7,504 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 1.83 million shares. Assetmark reported 3,332 shares stake. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Permanens Capital LP stated it has 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.97 million activity. 10,000 DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares with value of $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A. Shares for $15.72M were bought by ERGEN CHARLES W on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Healthcare stocks, Iron Mountain, oil companies – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dish -2.4% as Moffett calls it key loser in wireless merger deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Capacity No Longer Point on Contention in DISH Network (DISH) Talks, Future Control Remains Key Issue in Sprint Corp. (S)-T-Mobile (TMUS) Talks – CNBC – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dish open to merging satellite TV business with AT&T’s DirecTV – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.