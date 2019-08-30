Air Lease (AL) Shareholder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Boosted Holding by $1.32 Million as Share Value Rose; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) by $1.90 Million as Shares Rose

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 10,893 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 31,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 3.87M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.52 million, up from 3.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About 11,311 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 17,303 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Corp has 603,890 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 304 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 1.21M shares. Artisan Prns Lp holds 0.41% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 6.01 million shares. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). The California-based International Invsts has invested 0.05% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Management Va reported 1.25% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Lsv Asset Management reported 0.03% stake. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,767 shares or 0% of the stock. Btr Capital holds 1.55% or 235,446 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 245,797 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vietnam Airlines Flies Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put ITT (NYSE:ITT) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 1.22 million shares to 7.61M shares, valued at $191.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 880,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Investment Counselors holds 0.16% or 22,778 shares in its portfolio. 12,980 are held by South Street Advisors Lc. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 4,264 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset accumulated 7,655 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 67,513 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 30,760 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Inc has invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 106,972 shares. 221,758 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl. Bokf Na invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Telemus Cap Lc reported 10,000 shares stake. Raymond James Fin Advisors Incorporated holds 0.13% or 504,641 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Hollow Brook Wealth Ltd Liability Co has 2.46% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Qci Asset Incorporated New York accumulated 278 shares.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Results Not As Bad As The Market Thinks – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream: Profitable Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Texas pipelines to cut spot shipments after Q3, Magellan CEO says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.