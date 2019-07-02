Air Lease (AL) Shareholder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Increased Stake by $1.32 Million as Shares Rose; Ellie Mae (ELLI) Shareholder Gagnon Securities Has Cut Position as Stock Were Volatile

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 528,529 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 3,957 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 112,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14 million, down from 116,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 2, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae 1Q EPS 6c; 03/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Second Quarter 2018 Investor Conference Participation; 10/04/2018 – FirstClose Announces Enhanced Integration with Ellie Mae’s Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100 for Fifth Consecutive Year; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Study Finds That Sellers Plan to Accelerate Use of Text Messaging to Meet Shifting Consumer Preferences; 07/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Unveils Re-Imagined Velocify LeadManager SMS Texting to Mobilize High-Performing Sales Organizations; 21/03/2018 – February Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Time to Close Shortens in February as Interest Rates Continue to Rise; 16/05/2018 – April Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Sees Purchase Percentage of Closed Loans Rise to Highest Levels since 2014

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 796,659 shares to 2.77M shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Instructure Inc by 17,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ellie Mae Has Become A Takeover Target – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CASM, ELLI, and LABL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What You Need To Know About Thoma Bravo’s Acquisition Of Ellie Mae – Benzinga” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ellie Mae Founder Sig Anderman Receives Distinguished Career Award From Executive Roundtable for Mortgage Finance – Business Wire” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. Anderman Sigmund had sold 44,800 shares worth $3.70 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Llc accumulated 198,389 shares. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,385 shares. American Intll Grp owns 22,114 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 2,586 shares or 0% of the stock. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 450 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Advisers Ltd has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 2,399 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). State Common Retirement Fund has 0.08% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 604,200 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Bamco New York invested in 7,513 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 1,028 shares. 53,500 are held by Soros Fund Ltd Liability Com. The Minnesota-based Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Alps Advsrs Inc accumulated 5,278 shares or 0% of the stock.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.