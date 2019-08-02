Air Lease (AL) Shareholder Beach Investment Counsel Increased Its Position by $2.87 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Segall Bryant & Hamill Holding in Apple (AAPL) Cut as Stock Rose

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 2,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 543,640 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.18M, down from 546,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $204.21. About 28.92M shares traded or 7.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Will Goodbody: BREAKING: Apple’s announced it will not be proceeding with plans to build an €850m data centre in Athenry, Co; 12/03/2018 – Apple Buys Texture Digital Magazine Service in Subscription Push; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. #RevolutionChi; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Thursday Apple Rumors: iOS 11.3 is Now Available For All; 24/04/2018 – Irish government and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 26/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS DISCONTINUING APPLE AIRPORT BASE STATION PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple and Google Play; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a/ IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Air Lease (AL) by 235.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 84,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 120,227 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, up from 35,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Air Lease for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 368,647 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 91,151 shares to 439,778 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson Co (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Ahead of End-of-Month Earnings Report – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “In Major Development, Smartphone Sales Fall, Apple Share Disappoints – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: OK Report, Good Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Analyst Doesn’t Want To Own Apple – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zuckerman Investment Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 2,535 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc stated it has 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fincl Pro has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 2.19% stake. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 101,683 shares or 4.76% of the stock. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,833 shares. Haverford Financial Services holds 76,393 shares or 5.21% of its portfolio. North American reported 96,688 shares or 3.06% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 3.74 million shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Com owns 562,300 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 16,840 shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co, Georgia-based fund reported 4,855 shares. Altfest L J And stated it has 0.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has 3.58% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Buckingham Capital Management Inc owns 66,746 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Company holds 93 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 955,163 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 48,046 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Davenport & Lc stated it has 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bartlett Communications invested in 0% or 1,900 shares. Pnc Financial Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 9,570 shares. Schroder Group reported 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 11,584 are owned by Bbva Compass Natl Bank. Tegean Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 327,500 shares for 7.65% of their portfolio. Parnassus Ca has invested 0.08% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Gam Holding Ag owns 8,170 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Counsel Limited Company has 1.46% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 583,510 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).