Air Lease (AL) Shareholder Barton Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Upped Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $612,000

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 14,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 552,260 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.83M, down from 566,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 300,624 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 15,446 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16 million, up from 12,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $233.59. About 1.60 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation reported 653,895 shares stake. 6,000 were accumulated by Edge Wealth Mngmt. Aldebaran Financial Incorporated holds 46,835 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Csat Advisory LP holds 0% or 218 shares in its portfolio. Cannell Peter B And Inc, New York-based fund reported 596,419 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 0.01% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Citigroup reported 0% stake. 36,475 are owned by Shufro Rose Ltd Limited Liability Company. Victory Capital, Ohio-based fund reported 310,058 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Fincl Architects owns 429 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 19,761 are owned by Tudor Corp Et Al. Old Natl Bancorporation In holds 25,941 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 47,841 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $149.97 million for 7.41 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $482.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 10,700 shares to 16,700 shares, valued at $861,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,400 shares, and cut its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisors Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,024 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd accumulated 3,954 shares. Argent Mngmt has 5,755 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 519 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt holds 0.28% or 317,563 shares in its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Limited Com reported 1,400 shares. Tortoise Cap Ltd Liability reported 10,533 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com accumulated 0.32% or 819,629 shares. Golub Limited Liability owns 1,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Horizon Investments Limited accumulated 0.01% or 2,501 shares. Moreover, Novare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.72% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Field And Main Commercial Bank invested in 3,870 shares. Cordasco Fincl Networks has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Stephens Ar stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

