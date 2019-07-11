Air Lease (AL) Share Value Rose While Southport Management Trimmed Holding by $343.49 Million; Kanawha Capital Management Has Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $338,877 as Shares Rose

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $41.33. About 467,190 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 1,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,163 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32 million, up from 89,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $202.61. About 11.97M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – OpenX Taps Former Google, Apple Executive Jacqueline Berg to Lead North America Publisher Partnerships; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS TO DATE, OF THE 7 IDENTIFIED INCIDENTS POTENTIALLY INVOLVING “ARMED GROUPS”, 3 HAVE BEEN CLOSED AND 4 REMAIN OPEN; 23/05/2018 – APPLE TO GIVE $50 CREDIT TO BATTERY REPLACEMENT CUSTOMERS: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Apple began replacing batteries earlier this year; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99; 28/03/2018 – Apple Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Throttled iPhones; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 14/03/2018 – French 2017 deficit to be in 2.7-2.8 pct range – Le Maire; 23/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 23); 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products Witness Soaring Demand

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 29.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $149.99 million for 7.65 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cambiar Lc has 0.11% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 138,843 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Company has 7,734 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bb&T accumulated 20,296 shares. Moreover, Icon Advisers Communication has 0.42% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 120,933 shares. Interest Grp Inc holds 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 1,743 shares. Hl Financial Services Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 25,298 shares. Sageworth Trust Company stated it has 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Calamos Llc has 739,861 shares. Bamco Ny holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1.86 million shares. Zweig invested in 0.93% or 243,295 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt owns 48,546 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Cap Intl Investors invested in 3.63 million shares. Moreover, Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.78% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 826,807 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vista Outdoor: Savage Arms Is Sold! Hooray? – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paris Airshow Day 4: Boeing And Airbus End Disappointing Show – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Google-Dish vs. T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Trading For A Bargain – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Technically Fragile Dow Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s New IMDb Series to Expand Original Content Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Financial Corporation In invested 1.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 48,534 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owns 19,736 shares. Haverford Fincl Inc holds 5.21% or 76,393 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd has invested 2.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Wagner Bowman Management has 1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,061 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding reported 4.41M shares. Avenir holds 1.82% or 90,170 shares. First Merchants Corporation invested in 71,705 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks holds 0.68% or 198,907 shares. City Co invested 2.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has invested 1.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 21,100 were accumulated by Ellington Group Ltd Liability Com. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 4.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).