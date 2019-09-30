Air Lease (AL) Share Value Rose While Southport Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $330.72 Million; Apple (AAPL) Stake Boosted by Evercore Wealth Management Llc

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 12,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $510.26M, down from 20,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 280,833 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 36,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 614,438 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $121.61M, up from 577,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally; 23/03/2018 – Apple Plans To Introduce Low-cost Ipads To Win Back Share Of Education Market: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Apple Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion in cash to the US could be a big boost for investors; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS MAJOR CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS DEEMPHASISING CURRENT GENERATION OF ITS PRODUCTS IN FAVOUR OF NEXT GENERATION; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn in Ireland back taxes as EU courts hear appeals

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 5,769 shares to 6,085 shares, valued at $451,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Woodmark Corporatio (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 9,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,304 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Homrich & Berg stated it has 96,309 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 892,197 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Sageworth Trust Communications accumulated 882 shares. Valueworks Limited Com holds 51,720 shares. Alps owns 54,239 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. S&Co owns 96,878 shares. Iron Finance Ltd Liability Com holds 3.8% or 21,447 shares. Wedge Capital L LP Nc reported 8,764 shares. Ohio-based Opus Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First State Bank Of Omaha owns 201,966 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Howe And Rusling accumulated 123,758 shares or 4.23% of the stock. City accumulated 43,173 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 3.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 877,894 shares. Peconic Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,275 shares. Alaska Permanent Cap Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Bancshares holds 143,105 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Marathon Cap Mgmt holds 1.11% or 65,750 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Legal General Group Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Denali Limited Liability Company has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated holds 0.02% or 45,996 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 682 were reported by Next Fincl Gp Incorporated. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 407 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0% or 1.37M shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.77M for 7.78 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

