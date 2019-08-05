Air Lease (AL) Share Value Rose While Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Upped Stake by $1.32 Million; Heritage Crystal Clean (HCCI) Holder Cannell Capital Lowered Its Stake by $8.24 Million as Market Value Declined

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 920,832 shares traded or 9.30% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 305,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% . The hedge fund held 186,960 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 492,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $643.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.75. About 28,477 shares traded. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 19.62% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical HCCI News: 09/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 8 Days; 26/04/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 DJ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCCI); 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Rev $83.1M

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sandridge Energy Inc by 272,340 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $13.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inseego Corp by 382,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold HCCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 14.44 million shares or 2.31% more from 14.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Walthausen & Ltd Liability reported 433,750 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Wasatch Advsr has 0.07% invested in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) for 245,377 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com invested in 785,000 shares. Bessemer Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 0.02% or 48,378 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 347 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth accumulated 13,141 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt holds 77,200 shares. Kennedy Management owns 16,297 shares. Moreover, Prelude Management Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). M&T Fincl Bank Corporation holds 21,823 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 500 are owned by Fifth Third National Bank & Trust. Cove Street Cap Ltd Com has invested 4.07% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Analysts await Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HCCI’s profit will be $7.65M for 21.02 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.