Air Lease (AL) Share Value Rose While Ejf Capital Has Upped by $499,766 Its Position; As Nike (NKE) Shares Rose, Holder Omers Administration Has Lowered Its Stake

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 92.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 14,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 30,534 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 15,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 425,613 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 295,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 943,841 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.36 million, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $88.77. About 2.21 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 31.26 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 6,480 shares to 591,115 shares, valued at $122.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sb One Bancorp by 141,986 shares to 275,125 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.