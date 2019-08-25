Air Lease (AL) Position Has Raised by Barton Investment Management; Nfc Investments Has Cut Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Holding by $766,970 as Market Valuation Declined

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 34,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 566,752 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.47M, up from 532,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 993,210 shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 225,968 shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Management Believes Greenlight Re Should Not Be Classified as a PFIC; 13/03/2018 – GreenLight Business Model Competition Announces Finalists for Its Sixth Annual Contest; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN UNDER ARMOUR INC; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.46M were reported by Blackrock. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 13,326 shares. Moreover, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id has 0.14% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 42,950 shares. Graybill Bartz & Associate has 3.17% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Invesco stated it has 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Amp Cap Investors Limited, Australia-based fund reported 31,441 shares. Sei Invs owns 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 14,251 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 72,299 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 1,767 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Reinhart Partners has 149,445 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Brandywine Inv Management Lc reported 0.08% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). M&T Bank reported 6,471 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com reported 82,309 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The owns 10,912 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv accumulated 2,647 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 20,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,178 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Sei Invests invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Comml Bank Of Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) owns 161 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 14,973 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1,200 were reported by Highlander Cap Limited Liability. Amer International Gp, New York-based fund reported 18,332 shares. The Texas-based Caz Invs LP has invested 0.14% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 36,415 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 80,893 shares.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00 billion and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 18,651 shares to 136,755 shares, valued at $11.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.