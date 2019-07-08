Air Lease (AL) Market Valuation Rose While Needham Investment Management Has Raised by $1.12 Million Its Stake; Community Bk Sys (CBU) Stock Value Rose While Strategic Financial Services Raised Position by $434,535

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 33,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 78,592 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $65.65. About 12,723 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 7.58% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 08/03/2018 Community Bank System Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6,500 shares to 57,500 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,500 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Alamo Group’s (NYSE:ALG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Lease Deserves Its Due – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Valuewalk.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon, UTX And Boeing Talk Military Industrial Complex – ValueWalk” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.12% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Zeke Capital Advisors Llc holds 0.03% or 10,619 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 54,279 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 826,807 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.04% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 646,859 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). First Manhattan Co accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Bbva Compass Financial Bank has 11,584 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Petrus Trust Commerce Lta has invested 0.06% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Franklin reported 17,010 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id stated it has 0.14% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Denali Advsr Limited Company has 0.42% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 43,707 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Inc holds 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 9,570 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,613 shares to 66,675 shares, valued at $12.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 19,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,246 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Mngmt holds 15,049 shares. Nottingham Inc holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 155,896 shares. Kbc Nv accumulated 3,201 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested in 10,249 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 1,763 shares. Champlain Investment Prtnrs Limited holds 806,220 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Hartford Fin Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 3,000 shares. 115,289 are held by Community Svcs Group Limited Company. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% stake. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs Inc invested 0.01% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 81 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). First Trust Advisors Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Wells Fargo Com Mn invested in 113,507 shares. Parametric Assoc Lc reported 117,672 shares.

More notable recent Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Kinderhook Bank Corp. (NUBK) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages NUBK Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on January 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Community Bank System (CBU) Announces Acquisition of Kinderhook Bank Corp. – StreetInsider.com” published on January 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merchants Bancshares Provides Shareholders With A Choice – Seeking Alpha” on April 27, 2017. More interesting news about Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “NCBS vs. CBU: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Zacks.com” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Community Bank System Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 18, 2019.