Air Lease (AL) Holding Raised by Gagnon Securities Llc; Stearns Financial Services Group Holding in General Electric Co (GE) Trimmed by $520,533 as Stock Price Rose

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 74.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 57,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 20,026 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 77,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 12.17M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes expects lower margins in turbomachinery business; 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast; 06/03/2018 – GE Healthcare Saves Providers Time and Money With More Workflows and New Analytics Solutions Powered by the Cloud; 16/05/2018 – GE Expands Its Innovative Advanced Gas Path Technology to Fifth Gas Turbine Fleet and Announces First Adoption in the Cement Industry; 22/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 3 RUPEES PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – GE TRANSPORTATION’S SANTANA: UNIT GROWING ACROSS BUSINESS LINES; 23/05/2018 – GE COMMENTS IN SLIDES AHEAD OF EPG PRESENTATION; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 10,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 742,824 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.52M, up from 732,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 58,381 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A320-200neo Aircraft to Atlantic Airways – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease of Two Airbus A321-200s to Air Canada – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Could the Leasing Industry Survive Another Recession? – The Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Air Lease (AL) Reports Lease of Two Airbus A321-200s to Air Canada – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 88,254 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $11.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Secureworks Corp by 21,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,924 shares, and cut its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Mgmt LP accumulated 0.04% or 80,784 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc holds 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 8,452 shares. 243,295 are held by Zweig. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt holds 48,546 shares. Aperio Limited Liability reported 337,276 shares stake. Basswood Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.12 million shares stake. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldgs Pcl has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Corp reported 603,890 shares. Franklin Resources reported 17,010 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 10,579 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gradient Investments Lc reported 159 shares. Paloma Prns Management invested in 0.01% or 16,031 shares. Garrison Bradford And Inc stated it has 0.72% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Reinhart accumulated 0.48% or 149,445 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 79,361 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Limited holds 61,340 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Allen Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.26% or 832,696 shares. 134,397 are held by Highlander Cap Management Ltd. Park Avenue Secs Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Guardian Mgmt reported 169,920 shares stake. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc owns 10,715 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ferguson Wellman reported 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.2% or 12.24M shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 22,365 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Hilltop owns 13,527 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Amer Research And Company reported 23,294 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Limited Company invested 0.16% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.72% or 93,881 shares. Legal General Grp Pcl reported 0.31% stake. Bancorporation Of The West accumulated 0.12% or 106,562 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $529.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 71,363 shares to 641,301 shares, valued at $52.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 86,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).