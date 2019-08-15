Air Lease (AL) Holding Lifted by Lazard Asset Management Llc; Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Increased Its Centurylink (CTL) Stake by $934,945

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 13932.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 351,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 354,174 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17 million, up from 2,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 817,946 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 12.71 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1,862 shares to 46,896 shares, valued at $36.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt stated it has 17,758 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Co reported 3.82 million shares. Cornerstone Ptnrs Lc invested in 139,289 shares. Covington Cap Management accumulated 0% or 18 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund reported 18,907 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability owns 1,413 shares. Pictet Asset owns 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 290,839 shares. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv reported 132 shares. Cypress Capital Llc (Wy) accumulated 2,818 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv owns 1.51M shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 726,932 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 20,550 shares. Old Natl Bank In holds 24,830 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0.02% or 487,476 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. Dev Indraneel had bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22. On Tuesday, March 12 the insider Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608. $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 141,833 shares to 620,816 shares, valued at $146.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 65,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,041 shares, and cut its stake in Csg Systems Int (NASDAQ:CSGS).