Air Lease (AL) Holding Held by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd; Shareholder Slate Path Capital LP Boosted Medicines Co (MDCO) Stake

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 2.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.65 million, up from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $32.91. About 830,978 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 25/04/2018 – MEDICINES CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 76C, EST. LOSS/SHR 74C; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 17/05/2018 – FDA to Release List of Medicines Whose Manufacturers It Says Have Blocked Access to Brand-Name Samples; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 08/03/2018 – MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. – MENARINI GROUP SUBMITTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY FOR DELAFLOXACIN; 18/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS STUDIES SHOULD BE PERFORMED TO DETERMINE THE EFFECTS OF ESMYA ON THE LIVER AND WHETHER THESE MEASURES ARE EFFECTIVELY MINIMISING THE RISKS; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces lnclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad Cholesterol (Atherogenic Lipoproteins) Linked to Heart Attack and Stroke; 22/04/2018 – DJ Medicines Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCO); 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.11. About 1.11M shares traded or 29.76% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt has 96,600 shares. 683 Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 167,252 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Co reported 59,810 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 835,393 are owned by Geode Cap Mngmt Llc. Artal Sa holds 0.8% or 700,000 shares. Citadel Ltd Com owns 386,111 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 10.97M shares. 1.66M were accumulated by Putnam Invests Ltd Company. 367,134 are owned by Services Automobile Association. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested 0.67% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Nomura Holdg reported 5,244 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Company stated it has 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Northern Trust reported 0.01% stake. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co has invested 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55 million shares to 4.82M shares, valued at $107.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $37.97 million activity.

